Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $651.09 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $651.09 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.40 or 0.06996383 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,283,166 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

