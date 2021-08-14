Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $563.01 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $103,587.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $563.01 or 0.01201460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

