WT Wealth Management Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

