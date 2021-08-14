X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0001

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $105,837.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

