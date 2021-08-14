xBTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,778.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $409,469.17 and $2,778.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00153499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.36 or 1.00513084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00867875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 927,432 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

