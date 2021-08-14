Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

