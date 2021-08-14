XinFin Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.90 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 78.4% against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $21.90 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.47 or 0.00880281 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,687,647,293 coins and its circulating supply is 12,287,647,293 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars.

