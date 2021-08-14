Xion Finance (XGT) Price Reaches $0.0829 on Top Exchanges

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $342,661.88 and approximately $4,207.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00135799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00155915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.20 or 0.99958601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.29 or 0.00872628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,034 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

