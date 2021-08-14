Xiotri (XIOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,599.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $157.78 or 0.00334604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $697,083.15 and approximately $1,599.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

