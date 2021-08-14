XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Hits $6.09 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, XMax has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $1.38 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,850,783,091 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

