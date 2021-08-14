XMON One Day Volume Reaches $13,718.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $1,896.95 or 0.04019816 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $13,718.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

