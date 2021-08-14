XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. XPeng accounts for approximately 2.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $22,596,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $304,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. 5,607,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,515,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.01.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.