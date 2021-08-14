xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $71.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005700 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004777 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026936 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037391 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.