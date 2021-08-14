xRhodium (XRC) Trading Up 9% This Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $71.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005700 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004777 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026936 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037391 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

