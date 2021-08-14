XRP (XRP) Trading 51.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $56.27 billion and $9.77 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.68 or 0.99747396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00873585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.66 or 0.06976273 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,319,777 coins and its circulating supply is 46,417,606,117 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

