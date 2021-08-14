XSGD Market Cap Hits $36.19 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $189,161.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00135799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00155915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.20 or 0.99958601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.29 or 0.00872628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 51,496,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,014,843 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.