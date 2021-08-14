xSuter Market Cap Tops $4.37 Million (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, xSuter has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. xSuter has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $183,205.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSuter coin can currently be bought for approximately $218.30 or 0.00467021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00154381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.09 or 1.00243282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.68 or 0.00872169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

