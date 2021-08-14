XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $534.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00036946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

