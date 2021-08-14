YAM V3 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351,720.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $351,720.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,893,245 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,136 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

