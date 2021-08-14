Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

