Yatra Online (YTRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yatra Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Yatra Online worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.