yAxis (YAXIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $275,521.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00007431 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $275,521.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00156888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,169.77 or 0.99912541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.45 or 0.00865151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

