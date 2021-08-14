Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $13,128.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00308227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00135133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00152760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,460,012 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

