Yearn Secure (YSEC) Achieves Market Cap of $673,866.27

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $673,866.27 and $758.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00873476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00104903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

