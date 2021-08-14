YEE Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $695,577.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

