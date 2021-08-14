Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.45

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as high as C$14.45. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.29, with a volume of 2,334 shares traded.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.45.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

