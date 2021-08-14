Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Update

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YSAC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 799,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 247,141 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 109,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.