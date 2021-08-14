YFDAI.FINANCE Hits 1-Day Volume of $945,654.00 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $945,654.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $789.82 or 0.01677673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00154018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.30 or 1.00000030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00873269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

