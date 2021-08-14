YFValue Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

