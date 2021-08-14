Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $161.39 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.58 or 0.00013995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $461.48 million and approximately $161.39 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 195.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00153499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.36 or 1.00513084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00867875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,175,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

