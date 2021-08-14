yOUcash Price Hits $0.17 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $408,505.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 110.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

