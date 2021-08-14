Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the quarter. Youdao comprises approximately 2.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 2.19% of Youdao worth $62,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

NYSE:DAO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 386,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

