Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $884.48

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 884.48 ($11.56) and traded as high as GBX 958.92 ($12.53). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 933 ($12.19), with a volume of 2,111 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 884.48. The company has a market capitalization of £545.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.68.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

