Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 21,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

