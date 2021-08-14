Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,538 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 2.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Yum China worth $80,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum China by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. 1,780,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,975. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.