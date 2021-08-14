Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 168,236 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

