YVS.Finance Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $421,441.28 and $328,151.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00154118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.74 or 0.99818251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00870708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,378 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.