Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Adient posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

