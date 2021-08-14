Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.61). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEL. Wedbush cut their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92. Atreca has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atreca by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

