Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.