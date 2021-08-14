Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 687,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,276. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

