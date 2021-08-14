Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce sales of $195.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.70 million and the highest is $205.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $765.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $768.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $796.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $118,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $57.98.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

