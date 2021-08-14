Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $47.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 billion to $47.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $52.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.