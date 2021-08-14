Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.65. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,122 shares of company stock worth $7,635,775. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $307.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

