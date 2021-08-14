Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $129.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $416.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

