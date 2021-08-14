Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 209.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

