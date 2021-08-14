Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.44 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $126.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.30 million and the lowest is $125.58 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $612.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

