Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $204,741,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

