Zacks: Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Arconic posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 840%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $31,937,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $29,888,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19. Arconic has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

