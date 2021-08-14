Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $173.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. Chegg posted sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $991.46 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

